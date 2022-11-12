Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 65.7% in October

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the October 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) by 4,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,494 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rail Vision Stock Up 4.0 %

RVSN traded up 0.03 on Friday, reaching 0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,221. Rail Vision has a fifty-two week low of 0.40 and a fifty-two week high of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.71.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported -0.19 EPS for the quarter.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

