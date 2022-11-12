Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 134,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 89,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. 11,413,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481,281. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

