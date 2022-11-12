Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.3% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 52,519,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,006,816. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

