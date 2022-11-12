Rarible Hits One Day Volume of $1.68 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $45.33 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00019357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rarible

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

