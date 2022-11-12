Raymond James Trims Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Target Price to $14.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $29.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,094,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,622,834.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 166,128 shares of company stock worth $750,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,192,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,093,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

