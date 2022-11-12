RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised shares of RCM Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %

RCMT stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 281,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $150.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.26 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.