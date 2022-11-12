RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised shares of RCM Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
RCM Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %
RCMT stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 281,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $150.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.