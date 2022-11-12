Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS RBGPF traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

