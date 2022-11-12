Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 2.7 %
OTCMKTS RBGPF traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
