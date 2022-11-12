Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $15.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $132.50 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

