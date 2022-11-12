Render Token One Day Volume Tops $26.66 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $129.77 million and $26.66 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00589758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.52 or 0.30714908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

