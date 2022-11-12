Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $643,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 14,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 82,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

