Reviewing Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) & Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alico and Kalera Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million 2.26 $34.86 million $4.31 7.52 Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 34.31% -2.06% -1.23% Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Alico and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.8% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alico has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kalera Public has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alico and Kalera Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kalera Public has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,437.10%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Alico.

Summary

Alico beats Kalera Public on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

