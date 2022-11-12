Reviewing ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter 5.57% -6.09% -2.80% Avid Technology 10.75% -38.67% 19.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ShotSpotter and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avid Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.44%. Given Avid Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ShotSpotter and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $58.15 million 7.28 -$4.43 million $0.32 108.82 Avid Technology $409.94 million 2.95 $41.39 million $0.99 27.95

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ShotSpotter. Avid Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avid Technology beats ShotSpotter on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various maintenance contracts and support services; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.