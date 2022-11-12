River Oaks Capital LLC Buys 17,100 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group makes up 3.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.88% of Summit Financial Group worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

SMMF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $365.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

