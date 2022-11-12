River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,047 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Exelon by 48.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 39.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Exelon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 352,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

