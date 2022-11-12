River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 87.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 494,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $341.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.14 and its 200-day moving average is $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

