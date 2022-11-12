River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 791 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.