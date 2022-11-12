River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST stock opened at $515.47 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

