River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.