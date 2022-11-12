River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after buying an additional 197,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $181.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.