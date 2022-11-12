RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

RSF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Specialty Finance

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

