RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.2 %
RSF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
