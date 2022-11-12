Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 519.1 days.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Rogers Sugar stock remained flat at $4.33 during midday trading on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RSGUF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

