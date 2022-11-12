Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Down 1%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTOXF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.15) to GBX 270 ($3.11) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.68) to GBX 280 ($3.22) in a research report on Sunday, July 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

