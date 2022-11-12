Round Dollar (RD) 1-Day Volume Tops $69,932.84

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $69,932.84 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $13.80 or 0.00081733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00591028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30785681 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

