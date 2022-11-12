Round Dollar Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $13.83 or 0.00082338 BTC on exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $70,315.46 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

