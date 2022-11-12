RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.01 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $57.01 million and $22,567.17 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16,912.52 or 1.00150365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,268.85925655 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,685.34785365 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27,478.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

