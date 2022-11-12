Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $486.24 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $14.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.50%.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
