Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 36.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 1,413.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.41. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

