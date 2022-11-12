Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SLRX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,264. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 1,350.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

