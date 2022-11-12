Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sands China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,418. Sands China has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Get Sands China alerts:

About Sands China

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.