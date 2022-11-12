Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sands China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,418. Sands China has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.
About Sands China
