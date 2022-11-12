Santa Monica Partners LP Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Santa Monica Partners LP increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,701 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch comprises approximately 2.0% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Santa Monica Partners LP owned about 0.66% of Tejon Ranch worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 17.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 68,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tejon Ranch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

About Tejon Ranch

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 43,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,212. The company has a market cap of $475.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

