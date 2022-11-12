Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €4.90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.90 ($4.90) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.60) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.80) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.50) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.20) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Price Performance

FRA:SHA opened at €6.52 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.41. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($11.30) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($16.74).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.