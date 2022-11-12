SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in October

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 15th total of 575,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SCSK Price Performance
Shares of SCSKF stock remained flat at $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. SCSK has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.28.
SCSK Company Profile
