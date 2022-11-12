SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in October

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the October 15th total of 575,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCSK Price Performance

Shares of SCSKF stock remained flat at $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. SCSK has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

