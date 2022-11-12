SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 929 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $78,705,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.69 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

