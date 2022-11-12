SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.99 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.