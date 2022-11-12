Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the October 15th total of 2,799,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SECYF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 26,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

