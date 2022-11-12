Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the October 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sega Sammy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SGAMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

About Sega Sammy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, and develops and sell amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.