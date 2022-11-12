SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Down 31.8% in October

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SeqLL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. 14,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,906. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. SeqLL has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative net margin of 2,406.90% and a negative return on equity of 58.42%.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

