Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Servotronics Stock Performance

Servotronics stock remained flat at $11.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.69. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Servotronics

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Servotronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.