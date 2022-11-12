Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.14 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,427 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

