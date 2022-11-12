Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,738 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average is $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.