Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners makes up 0.8% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 112,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,357,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHLX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shares of SHLX remained flat at $15.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

