Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,300 shares, a growth of 177.1% from the October 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Sherritt International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 14,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.