Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Raised to C$1.10

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on S. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$192.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85.

Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

