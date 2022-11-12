Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Increases By 126.1%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the October 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 94,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,668. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMKBY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23,370.00.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.