Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Drops By 69.6%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMIY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASM International from €414.00 ($414.00) to €369.00 ($369.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ASM International from €325.00 ($325.00) to €300.00 ($300.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASM International from €379.00 ($379.00) to €368.00 ($368.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $263.57. 8,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.53. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.61. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $497.06.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

