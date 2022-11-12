Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Drops By 34.3%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex Stock Up 6.8 %

CETX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 76,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

