Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Declines By 68.6%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the October 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,064. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.63. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.