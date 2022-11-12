Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Declines By 68.6%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the October 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,064. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.63. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
