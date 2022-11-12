Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Grows By 134.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the October 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $25.30. 15,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,164. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

