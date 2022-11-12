Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Grows By 59.3%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Realities stock remained flat at $0.58 during trading hours on Friday. 85,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Creative Realities had a net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 797,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Creative Realities by 150.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

