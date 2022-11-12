Short Interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Rises By 202.2%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, an increase of 202.2% from the October 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

CYCN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 84,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.84% and a negative net margin of 2,551.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.